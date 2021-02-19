This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 20.39. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 6 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% c…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hit…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.11. 4 degrees is today's…