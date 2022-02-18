Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.