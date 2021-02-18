Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.95. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.