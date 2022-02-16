This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain...changing to snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
