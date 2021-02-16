For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 14.72. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 6 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% c…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hit…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.11. 4 degrees is today's…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.17. Today's forecasted low tem…