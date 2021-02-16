Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 14.72. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.