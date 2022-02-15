Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 34F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.