Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 34F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tue…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low tempe…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasiona…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…