Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 9.36. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
