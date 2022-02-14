Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low tempe…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasiona…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today…