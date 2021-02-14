Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -6.15. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.