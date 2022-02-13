Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.