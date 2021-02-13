Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -14.13. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
