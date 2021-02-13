 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -14.13. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News