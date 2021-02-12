 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.62. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Saturday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

