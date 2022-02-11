This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
