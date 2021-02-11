For the drive home in Racine: Occasional snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 1.58. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
