Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Friday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph.