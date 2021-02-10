For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
