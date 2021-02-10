 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

