For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
