Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. A 15-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.