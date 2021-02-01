 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. A 15-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News