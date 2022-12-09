Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
