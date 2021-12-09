For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
