This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
