 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News