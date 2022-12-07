For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Keep an ey…