Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
