Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.