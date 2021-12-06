For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 de…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Keep an eye o…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …
For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. T…