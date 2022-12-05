This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
