Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.