This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming ESE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Racine, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
