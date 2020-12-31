 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Racine County

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News