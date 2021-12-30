Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
