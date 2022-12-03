This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
