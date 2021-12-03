This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
