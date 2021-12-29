 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News