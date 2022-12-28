 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News