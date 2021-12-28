 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 29F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News