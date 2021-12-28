Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 29F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.