Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.