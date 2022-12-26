Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.