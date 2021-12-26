 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Rain and wind. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

