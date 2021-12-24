Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.