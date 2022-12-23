This evening in Racine: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Areas of blowing snow. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
