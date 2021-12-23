 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

