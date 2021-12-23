For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forec…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…