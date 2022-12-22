 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Journal Times is partnering with Educators Credit Union who is sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News