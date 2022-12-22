Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.