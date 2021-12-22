 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

