This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forec…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.