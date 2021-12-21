This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
