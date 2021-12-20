For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today.…
This evening in Racine: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasion…
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forec…