Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

