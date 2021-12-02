Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. I…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in th…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…