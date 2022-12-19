 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

