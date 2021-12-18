Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.