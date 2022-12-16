This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
