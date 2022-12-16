 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News