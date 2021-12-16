This evening in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
This evening in Racine: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasion…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 m…