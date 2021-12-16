 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News