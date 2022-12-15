For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 de…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Racine could see perio…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…