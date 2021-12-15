This evening in Racine: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
